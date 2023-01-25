MARIANAS REST :: Neue Single kündigt Album Nummer 4 an

Die Melodic Death Doomster MARIANAS REST haben ihr kommendes viertes Studioalbum mit dem Titel „Auer“ angekündigt, das am 24. März 2023 über Napalm Records erscheint. Pünktlich zum 10-jährigen Bandjubiläum veröffentlichen MARIANAS REST acht neue Tracks. Die erste Single, „Diseased“, ist nun online gegange.

Vocalist Jaakko Mäntymaa comments: „Today we are proud to present the first details about Auer, the most musically diverse of our albums so far. It is a story about the never ending dance of shadow and light. Humankind repeats its mistakes, but there is beauty amongst chaos.“

Bassist Niko Lindman adds: „We broke traditional song structures and seasoned the atmosphere slightly with clean vocal parts. The very core has still not essentially changed much as the album continues the “there is still light at the end of the tunnel, maybe” atmosphere familiar from the previous albums.“

Auer will be available on March 24, 2023 in the following album formats:

– CD Digipak

– 2LP Gatefold SUN YELLOW

– Exclusive Shirt Bundle „Levykauppa Äx“

– Digital Album