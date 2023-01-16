MARCO CUSATO :: 1. Single im 90er Gothic Rock/Metal Stil

„Silent Rite“ ist die erste Single vom kommenden Album „Untamed Souls“ des SOMBERWIND Sängers MARCO CUSATO. Das Album des Chilenen soll im Mai erscheinen. https://www.facebook.com/MarcoGabrielCusato

Marco Cusato: „This is the 1st solo album I do in my whole career (which consists of more than 30 years). The main difference between the works of my bands and this production revolves around all vocal arrangements are just for one lead singer. This take us back in time to a more classic gothic rock/metal sound from the 90’s“.