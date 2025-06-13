LORD BELIAL :: Neuer Song „The Whore“

Aus den Tiefen der unheiligen Nacht erhebt sich „The Whore“, die neueste zeremonielle Darbietung des kommenden Albums „Unholy Trinity“ der schwedischen Black-Metal-Größen LORD BELIAL. Das neue Album wird am 27. Juni über Hammerheart Records veröffentlicht.

Preorders: https://lordbelial.lnk.to/unholytrinity

Lord Belial comment on the track: „‚Antichrist‘ is a ferocious invocation of the dark messiah, channeling the ancient forces of chaos and rebellion against the dying light of the divine. With ritualistic power and apocalyptic grandeur, the track summons the cursed and the despised to embrace the rise of the Unholy Trinity. This hymn stands as a testament to Lord Belial’s unrelenting devotion to the black arts and the eternal spirit of defiance.“