LACUNA COIL :: Neue Single feat. Ash Costell

Nach der erfolgreichen Veröffentlichung von „Never Dawn“ (über 2 Millionen Streams) sind die Goth Metaller LACUNA COIL mit ihrer neuen Single zurück: „In The Mean Time“ featuring Ash Costello von NEW YEARS DAY. Der Track wurde gestern exklusiv in der Liquid Metal Show von Sirius XM uraufgeführt. Der Titel des Songs ist eine Anspielung auf die schlechten Zeiten, in denen die Welt lebt, sowie eine Anspielung auf den Zustand, in dem sich die Band selbst befindet, zwischen den Zyklen…

Listen: https://lacunacoil.lnk.to/InTheMeanTime-Single

“’In The Mean Time’ is a reflection on how much our society has generally ‘lost the plot’. We are living in really mean times filled with unhappy people: lonely, anxious, depressed, destructive. The pressure that crushes from the outside doesn’t allow to see things with the right clarity. This song is like group therapy: not a lamentation, but acceptance that once broken, it’s hard to put oneself back together again. We need to take our minds off all the inescapable toxicity and find that there’s so much more to this life… and know that in the meantime, everything cannot be aligned. We invited Ash Costello from New Years Day to feature on the track and we’re thrilled she came on board adding exactly what we needed for this song with her warm voice and charisma”, the band says.