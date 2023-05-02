KRIGSGRAV :: Black-Metal-Trio aus Texas mit neuem Album

Das texanische Black-Metal-Trio KRIGSGRAV wird am 23. Juni 2023 ihr neues Album „Fires in the Fall“ auf Wise Blood Records veröffentlichen – auf Vinyl, CD und Kassette. Die erste Single daraus ist „In Seas of Perdition“.

Pre-Order on Bandcamp:

https://krigsgrav.bandcamp.com/album/fires-in-the-fall

KRIGSGRAV wurde 2004 gegründet und nähert sich als Projekt, das von D. Sikora mitgestaltet wurde, zwei Jahrzehnten. Nach der Veröffentlichung von „The Sundering“ mit Wise Blood im Jahr 2021 legten die Mitglieder kaum eine Atempause ein, bevor sie den Nachfolger des Albums in Angriff nahmen. Die daraus resultierenden Songwriting-Sessions erweiterten KRIGSGRAVs Fundament aus grüblerischem Black Metal und melodischem Death/Doom.

“We wrote ‚Fires in the Fall‘ almost immediately after we completed writing The Sundering, so it almost feels like a double album, but they are very different,” shares J. Coleman. “We intentionally approached writing Fires in the Fall with the idea that it would be more atmospheric, and we would let the music breathe a bit more. That’s why the songs have more of a tempo change than those on The Sundering. With Fires, we wanted everything to be grandiose and bigger, but really emphasize giving each song a haunting feel.”