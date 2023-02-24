INSOMNIUM :: Neues Video zum Albumrelease feat. Johanna Kurkela

Heute, am 24. Februar, haben die finnischen Metal Melancholiker INSOMNIUM ihr neuntes Album „Anno 1696“ über Century Media Records veröffentlicht. Basierend auf einer Kurzgeschichte von Niilo Sevänen (Bass/Gesang) entführt „Anno 16962 den Hörer in die dunklen Zeiten der Hexenverfolgungen in Nordeuropa, der Hungersnot und des Aberglaubens.

Streamen oder kaufen: https://Insomnium.lnk.to/Anno1696

Zur Feier des Tages spielt die Band heute und morgen zwei ausverkaufte Shows im Tavastia Klubi in Helsinki und hat außerdem ein neues Musikvideo zu „Godforsaken (feat. Johanna Kurkela)“ veröffentlicht.

Guitarist Markus Vanhala comments about the track: „This shows the epic side of the album and is taking the listener through the sonic snowstorms and shamanistic plays. I truly love the shamanistic vocals of the beautiful soul Johanna Kurkela who did a perfect job on executing this vision to perfection. We salute you, Johanna! Probably my own favorite on the album, besides ‚The Rapids‘.“