IMPERIAL DEMONIC :: Debüt-EP im Fullstream der Melodic Black Metaller

Die Melodic Black Metal-Formation IMPERIAL DEMONIC streamt jetzt ihr Debüt „Beneath The Crimson Eclipse“ bei Black Metal Promotions. Das Album wird am 7. April via Black Lion physisch veröffentlicht. Nicht weit von den rauen Fjorden des Black Metal-Mutterlandes entfernt, huldigen IMPERIAL DEMONIC aus Belfast, Nordirland, dem ausgefeilteren Black Metal-Sound der späten 90er und frühen 2000er Jahre. Vorbestellungen für Beneath the Crimson Eclipse können hier getätigt werden:

https://imperialdemonicblacklion.bandcamp.com/album/beneath-the-crimson-eclipse