HINAYANA :: 1. Single mit Video vom neuen Album

Nach ihrer 2020 veröffentlichten „Death Of The Cosmic“ EP kehren die Melodic Death Metaller HINAYANA mit ihrem zweiten Album „Shatter And Fall“ zurück, das am 10. November 2023 über Napalm Records erscheint.gelohnt. Heute legt die Band aus Texas mit der ersten Single „Reverse The Code“ los, uterstützt durch ein offizielles Musikvideo. Produziert von Frontmann Casey Hurd und Kevin Butler und gemastert von Dan Swanö bei Unisound, enthält „Shatter And Fall“ Gastbeiträge von den Melodic-Death-Metallern und Labelkollegen Tuomas Saukkonen von WOLFHEART und Vincent Jackson Jones von AETHER REALM.

Preorder: https://napalmrecords.com/hinayana

Frontman Casey Hurd says about the track:

“Regrets and mistakes. ‚Reverse The Code‘ is about our hopeless and futile desire to be able to go back in time and change things in our past. The single serves as a perfect introduction to the fierce evolution of our sound that is Shatter And Fall.“