HEIDEVOLK :: Letzte Singleauskopplung vor Albumrelease

Diesen Freitag, den 24. Februar 2023, veröffentlichen die Pagan Folk Metaller HEIDEVOLK ihr brandneues, siebtes Studioalbum „Wederkeer“ über Napalm Records. „De Strijd Duurt Voort“ ist die letzte Single vor der bevorstehenden Veröffentlichung von HEIDEVOLK und vereint folkloristische Klanglandschaften, rasante Riffs und gewaltige Chöre.

Preorder: https://napalmrecords.com/heidevolk

“As the release day approaches, we release our fourth and final single from our new album WEDERKEER“, the band comments. “’De Strijd Duurt Voort‘ is an epic narrative of a soldier’s battle against himself in a war that is not his own. And as fitting today as it ever was and ever will be: The battle rages on and on. Let the fury of this song captivate you as we are gearing up for the release of WEDERKEER!“