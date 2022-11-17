HEIDEVOLK :: 1. Single vom neuen Album

Fünf Jahre nach der Veröffentlichung ihres Albums „Vuur Van Verzet“ kehren die niederländischen Folk Metaller HEIDEVOLK am 24. Februar 2023 mit ihrem siebten Studioalbum auf Napalm Records zurück. Heute hat die Band ein Musikvideo zur ersten Single des Albums, „Klauwen Vooruit“, veröffentlicht.

Pre-Order: https://napalmrecords.com/heidevolk

“We’re incredibly excited to present you the first song and music video of our new album. “Klauwen Vooruit” (The Hunter’s Claw) brings you the story about the extraordinary pact between Wolf and Raven. A bond between predator and scavenger where ravens alert wolves to nearby prey. The wolves respond to the raven’s call, kill the prey, eat their share and leave the carcass for the ravens to feast on.“