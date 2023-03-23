HANGING GARDEN :: Neues Album „The Garden“ im Fullstream

Das neue Album der finnischen Melodic Death/Doom/Gothic Metaller HANGING GARDEN kann bereits vor der Veröffentlichung am 24. März auf Agonia Records in voller Länge gestreamt werden. https://hanginggarden.bandcamp.com/

The compositions are dark, atmospheric & emotional, and concomitantly lean towards open-minded and playful musicality. While entrenched in metal’s doom, gothic and melodeath branches, HANGING GARDEN displays a versatile, many-layered style of playing, packs female & male vocals, and draws influence & inspiration from music and art, far and wide.

The new album – „The Garden“ – dives deep into atmospheres both „tender and harsh, devilish and serene“ and „embarks upon a journey to mankind’s spiritual roots, contemplating the fragility of our technological society“ – as poetically described by the band. „There is a kind of energy in the songs that there wasn’t before,“ introspects Toni Hatakka of HANGING GARDEN. „A feel of hope to contrast our old friend the despair, a strong notion of action against the familiar melancholy, or maybe a light amidst the comfortable gloom…“