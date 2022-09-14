HAAVARD :: Neue Single aus selbstbetitelten Debütalbum

HAAVARD, das akustische Geistesprodukt von Mastermind und Alleinmitglied Håvard Jørgensen (alias Lemarchand, bekannt aus den frühen ULVER- und SATYRICON-Zeiten), hat den melancholischen und doch optimistischen Track ‘Niende Mars’ (“9. März”) als zweite Single aus dem selbstbetitelten Debütalbum “Haavard” veröffentlicht, das am 11. November erscheinen soll. http://lnk.spkr.media/haavard

HAAVARD comments: “The track ‘Niende Mars’ deals on one hand with the fear of losing what’s most important to you, and on the other with reconciliation”, the guitarist and singer reveals. “It moves through the cloud of unknowing, and the painful turmoil leads to an opening – a new view, a new perspective, a new path to follow as well as ways to evolve through hopes and fears. In my eyes, the expressive dynamics and dense instrumentation of this piece are a reflection of all of those feelings. After the storm comes calm.”