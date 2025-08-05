GREEN CARNATION :: Neue Single „The Shores of Melancholia“

GREEN CARNATION haben den Titelsong von ihrem neuen Album, dem ersten Teil von „A Dark Poem“ veröffentlicht. „A Dark Poem, Part I: The Shores of Melancholia“ erscheint am 5. September bei Season Of Mist.

Preorder: https://orcd.co/greencarnationadarkpoem1

„Melancholia is a place that’s suited Green Carnation from the very beginning“, says the band’s vocalist Kjetil Nordhus. „But it’s especially fitting for the first part of A Dark Poem, because this album is about losing faith in what we’ve come to believe about the world“.