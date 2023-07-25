GRAND CADAVER :: Neuer Track der Death Metaller um Sänger Mikael Stanne

Die schwedische Classic Death Metal Band GRAND CADAVER veröffentlicht einen weiteren Track ihres zweiten Albums „Gotties Of Deathlike Sleep“, das am 25. August über Majestic Mountain Records erscheint. Mit dem Titel „A Crawling Feast of Decay“ ist dieser neue Track jetzt online.

https://grandcadaver.bandcamp.com/album/deities-of-deathlike-sleep

Info:

Vocalist Mikael Stanne comments about this new track, „Another festering serving of death metal from the swamps of hell comes here in the form of “A Crawling feast of Decay”. A tale of inhuman torture and cruelty set to the tune of blistering speed and fury. The deities of deathlike sleep are coming!“

The follow-up to the band’s critically acclaimed 2021’s debut album ”Into The Maw of Death” was recorded by Per Stålberg, Kalle Lilja and Daniel ‚Dollars‘ Deurell at Welfare Studios, Gothenburg, mixed by Per Stålberg and mastered by Johan Reivén (Audiolord Mastering) and sees Grand Cadaver further honing and sharpening their furious and menacing HM-2 influenced death-metal attack. Pre-orders are now available at this location.

„We never even planned to release a full-length album, and here we are with our second! Says the band. „Deities of Deathlike Sleep“ was conceived and recorded with the same mindset and the same team as our previous recordings, keeping it quick, spontaneous and enjoyable. This time it turned out a bit more dynamic, with the pummeling fury interspersed with some doom, gloom and darkness. But still, it’s simply ten tracks of Swedish Fucking Death Metal, the way we love it“

Founded in 2020, right in the middle of a global pandemic, Grand Cadaver is comprised of prominent members of the Swedish extreme metal scene, namely Mikael Stanne from Dark Tranquillity and The Halo Effect, Stefan Lagergren from The Grifted, formerly of Treblinka/Tiamat and Expulsion, Alex Stjernfeldt from Novarupta, Child and formerly of Mr. Death, Christian Jansson of Pagandom and Dark Tranquillity and Daniel Liljekvist of Disrupted, Vorder, and formerly of Katatonia.