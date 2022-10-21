GOSPELHEIM :: Neues Album der Düster-Formation im Fullstream anhörbar

Das neue Album “Ritual & Repetition” der Dark Rock/Gothic Metal Formation GOSPELHEIM steht ab heute in den Läden und kann auf allen relevanten Plattformen in voller Länge gestreamt werden.

http://lnk.spkr.media/gospelheim-ritual

GOSPELHEIM comment: “At long last the day has arrived that after two years of waiting since its recording, our first full-length ‘Ritual & Repetition’ is finally out”, singer and bass player Coco enthuses. “We are thrilled that everyone can now experience this album in full. It even feels a bit surreal that we are finally able to share our sound and vision with each and everyone of you. We sincerely hope that you will like this album as much as we do. Please feel free to check it out and let us know what you think via our socials or at a show.”