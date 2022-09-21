GOSPELHEIM :: 3. Track der Dark Rock/Metaller vom kommenden Album

Die okkulte Dark Rock/Metal Band GOSPELHEIM veröffentlicht den neuen Song “The Hall of the Unconsumed” als dritte Single aus dem kommenden neuen Album “Ritual & Repetition”, das am 21. Oktober bei Prophecy Productions erscheinen soll.

Pre-sale link: http://lnk.spkr.media/gospelheim-ritual

GOSPELHEIM comment: “The final single ‘The Hall of the Unconsumed’ provides an energetic and powerful reflection on basic human drives that clearly manifest in the reign of sensuality over reason”, singer and guitarist Ricardo explains. “Laced with a foreboding sense of inevitability, this song takes the listener on a journey of self-discovery and honours the natural human instincts of us all.”