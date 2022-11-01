GHOSTS OF ATLANTIS :: Dark Symphonic Metaller mit neuer Single

Die Dark Symphonic Metaller GHOSTS OF ATLANTIS haben die offizielle Single zum übernatürlichen Thriller/Horrorfilm „Witch“ veröffentlicht. Aufgenommen in den Devil Head Studios in Suffolk, erzählt „Devil’s Dawn“ eine Geschichte über Hexerei, religiöse Ignoranz und den ständigen Kampf der Menschheit, sich selbst zu finden. https://ghostsofatlantisblacklion.bandcamp.com

When speaking of the single and film, Colin Parks (guitar/backing vocals) says: „Witch is a phenomenal film with twists and turns, immaculate and thought provoking script writing, and a cast of superb talent. This film is a real gem, and the single had to be crafted to meet the feel of the Movie. The song itself, is a departure from the usual GOA mythology and sound, but we feel it truly galvanises our projects together, and we are both over the moon with the outcome, and you will be too!!! We are privileged to work with such a bunch of like minded fruit loops, hell bent on bringing meaningful impactful content to all you lot!!!“