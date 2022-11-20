FORTÍÐ :: Neue 2-Track EP ist draußen und im Fullstream anhörbar

Das isländische Pagan Black Metal Trio FORTÍÐ veröffentlicht seine neue EP „Dómur um dauðan hvern“ („Judgement of Everyone Dead“), die bei YouTube im Fullstream angehört werden kann. www.facebook.com/fortid

With their two-track EP „Dómur um dauðan hvern“ („Judgement of Everyone Dead“), FORTÍÐ sent out an impressive sign of life. The Icelandic pagan black metal outfit continues in the massive footprints that their current album „World Serpent“ has left. Epic Icelandic melodies, sharp riffing that draws from black, death, thrash, and heavy metal as well as Einar Eldur Thorberg’s distinct vocals combine into fiery and spirited new songs.