FATAL EMBRACE :: 1. Album seit 1997 für Februar mit neuem Track angekündigt

Die schwedischen Blackened Death Metal Veteranen FATAL EMBRACE haben die Veröffentlichung ihres neuen Albums „Manifestum Infernalis“ angekündigt, das am 24. Februar über Black Lion Records erscheinen wird. „Manifestum Infernalis“ ist das erste neue Werk der Band seit 1997. Die erste Single „Empyreal Doom“ kann nun angehört werden.

Preorder: https://snd.click/FatalEmbraceMI

Fatal Embrace on the new album:

„It’s been a long time coming. 30 years have passed since we formed Fatal Embrace back in 1992. It took us 30 years to make the album we always wanted to make. Everything on this album is done by ourselves. Everything. The process of making this album has taken almost 5 years of our lives and a lot has happened during this time. The world seemed to grow darker and darker around us as a pandemic descended upon the world. All this made for an inspiring time to write and record music.

This is by far the darkest creation ever from Fatal Embrace and the darker the album became, the more it felt like therapy. A creative channel for when everything in the world takes a turn for the worse and keeps going south.“