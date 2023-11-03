FAIDRA :: Fullstream zur VÖ des 2. Albums

Das schwedische Black-Metal-Soloprojekt FAIDRA hat sein zweites Album „Militant: Penitent: Triumphant“ am 3. November 2023 unter Northern Silence Productions veröffentlicht (Digital, CD, LP, Cassette). Das Album, das sporadisch über drei Jahre hinweg entwickelt wurde, befasst sich mit Themen wie Sünde, Buße und Erlösung, wobei der unverwechselbare Sound von Faidra beibehalten und neue Elemente integriert werden. Das Album kann auf YouTube via Black Metal Promotion angehört werden.

Bandcamp: https://faidra.bandcamp.com

Swedish solo project Faidra emerged in the late summer of 2019, with a sound deeply rooted in the Atmospheric/Orthodox Black Metal genre, drawing significant inspiration from the early 90s Scandinavian Black Metal scene, especially Burzum. The inception of Faidra was somewhat accidental, stemming from explorative sessions in Dark Folk music. The man behind Faidra, having played in various bands and primarily in the Folk Music genre since the late ’90s, found a new musical direction which evolved into the entity known as Faidra.