FÄUST :: Erste Single vom kommenden Album

Der Blackened Death Metal Solokünstler FÄUST, der “aus der Dunkelheit und Wildheit der französischen Alpen kommt”, hat die erste Single aus seinem kommenden Debütalbum “Death From Beyond” veröffentlicht, das am 9. Dezember über das schwedische Label Black Lion Records erscheinen wird. Mit “When Death Spawns Fire” ist nun die erste Single daraus online. https://faust666.bandcamp.com/releases

FÄUST comments:

“Coming chaos, dawn of the luciferian black light, death…

This is what When Death Spawns Fire is all about, this first single is the perfect exemple of how the new album sounds: epic, infernal and venomous!”