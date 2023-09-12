ESHTADUR :: Melodic Death/Black Metaller aus Kolumbien mit neuem Video

Die kolumbianische Melodic Death/Black Metal Band ESHTADUR hat ein neues Lyric-Video zu „Umbra“ veröffentlicht, das auf dem offiziellen YouTube-Kanal der Band zu sehen ist.

Listen: https://bfan.link/eshtadur-umbra

https://eshtadur.com/

„This is the purest and darkest song I’ve ever written, I am very honored for being able to add a real symphonic orchestra and arrange whole parts, but my favorite addition besides “Purhepecha” an ancient native language of America, is the participation of a very beautiful folk instrument, original from Colombia, the tiple.“ – says the band.