DØDSENGEL :: Norwegische Black Metaller mit erster Track aus kommendem Album

Fünf Jahre nach “Interequinox” kündigt das norwegische Black Metal-Duo DØDSENGEL ein neues Album an. “Bab Al On” wird auf CD, Vinyl und digital bei Debemur Morti Productions am 16.12. erscheinen. Mit neuem Track “Ad Babalonis Amorem Do Dedico Omnia Nihilo” eröffnen DØDSENGEL das Album. Textlich taucht die Band tief in die thelemische Mystik ein und präsentiert so ein kohärentes und strukturiertes Kunstwerk. M.A. kommentiert:

“The lyrics were written during a time when I was dealing with death, disease and loss. Being a devoted Thelemite I found myself contemplating and working with the Goddess Babalon to a greater extent than earlier. In our system, she is the Gate of life and death, the portal of manifestation and incarnation, and much more. I found that work profoundly rewarding and inspiring, as a way to sublimate and explore the consequences of my experiences. I usually write in bursts of inspiration – a magickal journal, if you will – reflecting the Work I undergo. The cohesive theme of the album was born through that spontaneous and honest process.”

https://dodsengel.bandcamp.com