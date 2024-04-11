NEWS

DARKTHRONE :: Neues und einziges Video aus dem kommenden Studioalbum

DARKTHRONE veröffentlichen mit „Black Dawn Affiliation“ den einzigen Track des neuen Albums, „It Beckons Us All“, als Video vor der Veröffentlichung am 26. April 2024 via Peaceville/Edel.
Pre-order: https://darkthrone.lnk.to/beckons

• Limited Edition Deluxe boxed edition: includes It Beckons Us All on CD, an exclusive corona vinyl LP & cassette and art prints all housed in a heavy duty lift off lid box
• Limited edition ‘Fenriz’ edition LP on blue marble coloured vinyl– exclusively available through the Peaceville stores
• Limited edition ‘Nocturno Culto’ edition LP on grey marble coloured vinyl–available through the Peaceville stores
• CD
• LP
• Digital
• Plus other limited edition coloured vinyl LPs are available in stores across the world – cream white, crystal clear, petrol and .. a collectors dream .. if you can find them!

 