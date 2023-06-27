CRYPTA :: Weiterer neuer Track der brasilianischen Deather

Die brasilianische Death Metal Band CRYPTA hat mit „Trial of Traitors“ eine weitere Single veröffentlicht. Nach „Lord of Ruins“, der ersten Single aus dem zweiten Album „Shades of Sorrow“ (erscheint am 4. August 2023 über Napalm Records), ist „Trial of Traitors“ der zweite Vorbote des neuen Albums.

Pre-Order here: https://lnk.to/CRYPTA-ShadesOfSorrow

Im Jahr 2021 stürmten CRYPTA mit ihrem Debütalbum „Echoes of the Soul“ an die Spitze, landeten auf Platz 55 der Offiziellen Deutschen Album Charts und debütierten auf Platz 15 der US Hard Music Albums und Top New Artist Albums Charts.

CRYPTA on “Trial of Traitors”:

„We decided to have ‚Trial of Traitors‘ as one of the singles because, although it’s the fastest, most aggressive song on album, it still has a lot of our already characteristic melodic work here and there, so we thought this blend of these two extremes would be a good sneak-peak into what people can expect overall from the album!“