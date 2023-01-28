CRUACHAN :: Neue Single „The Reaper“

„The Reaper“, die dritte Single der irischen Folk-Metal-Pioniere CRUACHAN vom kommenden neunten Album „The Living and the Dead“, ist eine Mischung aus den härtesten Metal-Riffs der Band und Folk- und traditionellen Instrumenten. Die Sängerin Sinead Richards ist erst 14 Jahre alt und die Tochter des Produzenten. https://cruachanband.bandcamp.com

Seit der Gründung der Band im Jahr 1992 ist es Keith Fays einzigartige Vision, die die Band fast dreißig Jahre lang geleitet hat. Ursprünglich trat die Band unter dem Namen Minas Tirith auf, doch der Fokus auf die irische Geschichte und Mythologie führte zu einer Änderung in den passenderen Namen Cruachan.

Keith about the new song:

‚The song ‚The Reaper‘ is about my dad, who sadly passed away in 2020. There was a point when Audrey was layering the strings section for this song, I was listening with Joe and our producer Mick and it literally brought me to tears. I turned to Joe and all I could manage to say was ‚wow‘. I did my dad proud with that song but I think we did all of our fans proud with this entire album. I could talk about many other parts in many other tracks but you’ll hear it yourself and see what I mean. I achieved my goal. I created the best Cruachan album to date.‘