CRADLE OF FILTH :: Europa-Tour startet am 1. Oktober

Die Extrem-Metal-Ikonen CRADLE OF FILTH kehren diesen Herbst auf die europäischen Bühnen zurück, beginnend am 1. Oktober in Paris. Die englische Kultband, angeführt von ihrem Frontmann Dani Filth, wird 22 Städte in 12 verschiedenen Ländern besuchen, begleitet von ALCEST und NARAKA. Dieses riesige Event erreicht seinen Höhepunkt am Samstag, den 29. Oktober im Londoner indigo at The O2, wo CRADLE OF FILTH Halloween mit einem ganz besonderen und gruseligen Abend unter dem Banner von “The Monstrous Sabbat” feiern werden. https://www.cradleoffilth.com/

Dani Filth states:

“We are extremely excited to be touring Europe again after the horrid pandemic in support of our latest album and with a brand new themed stage-show to blast it from. The shows promise to be extremely visual and visceral, with two great support bands joining us in the shape of Alcest and Naraka, to bolster the delivery of this nocturnal extravaganza.

Come join us then in dark musical ritual this October, on the noisome crawl to All Hallows’ Eve and our annual Monstrous Sabbat, this year blackening the skies above The O2 at indigo at The O2.

See you vulgar ghouls out on the open road.

Filth!!!!!”

Dark Horses and Forces European Tour

w/ Alcest & Naraka

01.10.22 FR – Paris / Elysée Montmartre

03.10.22 LU – Luxembourg / Rockhal

04.10.22 BE – Antwerp / Trix

05.10.22 NL – Eindhoven / Effenaar

07.10.22 NL – Zwolle / Hedo

08.10.22 DE – Bochum / Matrix

09.10.22 DE – Berlin / Columbia Theater

10.10.22 DE – Cologne / Essigfabrik

12.10.22 CZ – Brno / Fleda

13.10.22 AT – Vienna / Simm City

14.10.22 IT – Milan / Live Club

15.10.22 CH – Zurich / Komplex 457

17.10.22 DE – Munich / Backstage Werk

19.10.22 FR – Toulouse / Le Bikini

21.10.22 ES – Barcelona / Razzamataz 1

22.10.22 ES – Madrid / BUT Club

23.10.22 ES – Pamplona / Totem

25.10.22 FR – Rennes / L’etage

27.10.22 UK – Bristol / Marble Factory

28.10.22 UK – Nottingham / Rock City

29.10.22 UK – London / indigo at The O2 – “The Monstrous Sabbat” Event*