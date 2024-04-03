CEMETERY SKYLINE :: 1. Song von neuer Band mit Mitgliedern von DT, Insomnium, Amorphis + Sentenced

Eine neue Gothic Metal Band mit bekannten Gesichtern aus Finnland und Schweden veröffentlicht ihren ersten Track „Violent Storm“. CEMETERY SKYLINE, bestehend aus Sänger Mikael Stanne (Dark Tranquillity, The Halo Effect), Gitarrist Markus Vanhala (Insomnium, Omnium Gatherum), Keyboarder Santeri Kallio (Amorphis), Bassist Victor Brandt (Dimmu Borgir, Witchery) sowie Vesa Ranta (Sentence), werden ihr Livedebüt im Sommer in Finnland geben. https://www.facebook.com/cemeteryskylineofficial/

Stream the new single here:

https://CemeterySkyline.lnk.to/ViolentStorm-SingleNe

Info:

„The weather forecast points to a Nordic gothic storm that is rising“, says Markus Vanhala (guitar). “The song mood is highly inspired by the late nightly empty roads of Goth-emburg and their desperate stories of loneliness and getting lost to the unique beautiful misery and sorrow of Nordic gothic.” Mikael Stanne (vocals) adds: “It’s about a built-up frustration and how it can get out of hand, the feeling of helplessness and how it can take over.” Santeri Kallio (keyboards) concludes: “It’s a simple, rocky song that represents the band perfectly.”