CATHEDRAL IN FLAMES :: Prager Goth Rocker mit neuer Single

Die Prager Gothic Rock Band CATHEDRAL IN FLAMES hat ihre neue Single „Not Another Vampire Song“ herausgebracht. Die Single folgt auf die Veröffentlichung ihres Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds-Covers von „The Weeping Song“. „Not Another Vampire Song“ ist der schnellste und härteste Song in der Geschichte der Band. Der legendäre Produzent John Fryer (Fields of The Nephilim, Peter Murphy, Nine Inch Nails) produzierte die neuen Aufnahmen und verhalf den tschechischen Gothic Cowboys zu einem neuen Sound. Die Texte machen sich über typische Gothic-Rock-Themen ebenso lustig wie über Geschichten von geschlossenen Rockclubs und Kirchen. https://cathedralinflamesprague.bandcamp.com/track/not-another-vampire-song

„The song is based on a memory of the nineties, when we used to travel (not only to play) around Bohemia, and after a night of drinking we would go the next morning to the only place that was open (on Saturday or Sunday) at that time, so to church.

It’s also about booze, or rather about alcoholics and how after a few drinks quiet introverts turn into raging sovereign steamrollers. And how they turn into pale, hungover vampires the next day, afraid of daylight and looking in the mirror.“ – Phil Lee Fall