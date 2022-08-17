BLACK LAVA :: Blackend Deather mit erstem Track vom kommenden Debüt

Das Blackened-Death-Metal-Quartett BLACK LAVA wird sein Debütalbum “Soul Furnace” am 25. November 2022 über Season of Mist veröffentlichen. Gleichzeitig veröffentlicht die Band ihre erste Single und ein offizielles Musikvideo vom Titeltrack. www.blacklava-aus.bandcamp.com

BLACK LAVA comments: “‘Soul Furnace’ is the result of months of frustration and set backs. Four friends with a common goal have come together to unleash an inferno into the world. We are very proud to present ‘Soul Furnace’ to the masses, with a world class crew and production team – to deliver an organic and energetic record.”