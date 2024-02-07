BEFORE THE DAWN :: Neue EP mit Titeltrack angekündigt

Die Finnischen Melodic Death Metaller BEFORE THE DAWN werden ihre brandneue EP „Archaic Flame“ am 8. März 2024 über Napalm Records veröffentlichen. Zusammen mit der Ankündigung der neuen EP hat die Band heute auch ihr offizielles Musikvideo zum Titeltrack enthüllt.

Preorder: https://lnk.to/BTD-ArchaicFlame

BEFORE THE DAWN on “Archaic Flame”:

“Already before the massive 34-gig Fin/Euro tour, we started to have new ideas piling up. Once we got back home, we did not want to wait until we could start working on the next album and decided to record an EP to keep the band in motion after the most successful year in its history. ‘Archaic Flame’ is the title track of the EP and is a musical embodiment of the spark inside the band that grew into a firestorm.“