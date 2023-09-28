AUTOPSY :: Neue blutige Single

Nach der Ankündigung ihres neuen Albums „Ashes, Organs, Blood and Crypts“ veröffentlichen AUTOPSY ihre neue Single „Throatsaw“. Das Album erscheint am 27. Oktober auf Peaceville Records.

On „Throatsaw“ Chris Reifert states “For this selection we have decided to cast aside musical acrobatics, high-brow labyrinthian showings off of scales, sweeps and noodlings, lush sonic passages and deep audio journeys rare and untold, egotistical trains of thought and neo-classical wizardry and well…just cut your fuckin’ throat wide open and giggle like cretins while the blood sprays in every direction. Doesn’t that sound like fun, kiddies?”