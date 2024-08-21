ARKONA :: Erster Song aus neuem Album

Nach „Age of Capricorn“ aus dem Jahr 2019 sind ARKONA stolz darauf, ihr achtes Album „Stella Pandora“ zu präsentieren. Das Album zeigt die polnischen Black-Metal-Pioniere in ihrer fokussiertesten, intensivsten und melodisch stärksten Form. Als Vorgeschmack auf „Stella Pandora“ präsentieren ARKONA einen ersten Track, „Necropolis“, begleitet von einem Lyric Video Factory Video.

„Stella Pandora“ wird am 27. September digital, auf CD und Vinyl – einschließlich einer exklusiven DMP-Edition – veröffentlicht. Ein speziell entworfenes T-Shirt wird die Veröffentlichung begleiten.

Preorder: https://www.debemur-morti.com/en/266-arkona-shop / https://www.debemur-morti.com/en/266-arkona-shop

Founding member, guitarist and composer Khorzon gives insight into the album’s development:

„The songs for this album were created irregularly over the last three years. At first, I was just composing material, and in the end, I chose those six tracks that were closest to the concept I had envisioned. I wanted these tracks to refer musically to the albums „Lunaris“ and our debut „Imperium“. After I had recorded those six demo songs, I presented them to the rest of the band and we arranged the material live during several rehearsals. The last song of the album, namely ‚Aurora‘, was composed together by guitarist Kaamos and me, by the way.“