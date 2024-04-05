APOCALYPTICA :: Neue Single „The Unforgiven II“

APOCALYPTICA freuen sich, die zweite Single ihres kommenden Albums „Apocalyptica Plays Metallica, Vol. 2“ zu präsentieren: Ihre Version von „The Unforgiven II“ folgt auf das vorab veröffentlichte, gemeinsam mit Metallica-Bassist Rob Trujillo aufgenommene „The Four Horsemen“. „Apocalyptica Plays Metallica Vol. 2“ wurde produziert von Joe Barresi (Queens Of The Stone Age, Soundgarden, Nine Inch Nails, Tool) und erscheint am 7. Juni 2024 über das neue Label Throwdown Entertainment.

Listen to „Unforgiven II“: https://bmg.lnk.to/TheUnforgivenII

Pre-Order „Plays Metallica Vol. II“: https://bmg.lnk.to/PlaysMetallicaVol.2

„The Unforgiven II“ stammt im Original von Metallicas 1997 erschienen Album „ReLoad“. Apocalyptica verleihen dem Song nun ein Makeover in ihrem unverkennbaren Cello Metal-Stil. Ein weiterer Vorgeschmack auf die kommende Zusammenstellung von Deep Cuts und besonderer Highlights aus Metallicas über 40-jähriger Karriere.

„We wanted to balance what we were doing between old and new,“ erklärt Lead-Cellist Perttu Kivilaakso. „The Unforgiven II has such beautiful melodies and the lyrics are great, too! I loved the fact that we’ve been able to bind this record and our first record together in this way.“