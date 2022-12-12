…AND OCEANS :: Neues Video zu „Within Fire and Crystal“

Die Symphonic Black Metal Formation …AND OCEANS veröffentlicht jetzt einen weiteren brandneuen Track aus dem kommenden Album „As in Gardens, so in Tombs“. Das neue Werk wird am 27. Januar 2023 über Season of Mist veröffentlicht. https://shop.season-of-mist.com/list/and-oceans-as-in-gardens-so-in-tombs

Der Song „Within Fire and Crystal“ und das dazugehörige Video stellen eine außerkörperliche Erfahrung dar, die es schon seit Jahrtausenden gibt und die bisher nicht erzählt werden konnte.

…AND OCEANS vocalist Mathias comments on the track: „A journey through tongues of fire, towards the crystal walls. And to return with the Key from the Observer.“