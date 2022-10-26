…AND OCEANS :: Neuer Track vom kommenden Album

Die Symphonic Black Metal-Formation …AND OCEANS veröffentlicht jetzt ein brandneues Musikvideo und einen neuen Song: ‘The Collector and His Construct’! Der Song stammt vom kommenden Album der Band “As in Gardens, so in Tombs”, das am 27. Januar 2023 über Season of Mist veröffentlicht wird.

…AND OCEANS comment on the track: “The Collector comes in many forms and faces. Some are whispers in the wind and water, some come with threats of eternal fire, others just have a craving for remains as a propellant for rebirth and some even claim that it will split you up one picture frame at the time.

Preorder: https://shop.season-of-mist.com/list/and-oceans-as-in-gardens-so-in-tombs