AETERNUS :: Neuer Track „Wresting Worm“

Die norwegischen Dark Metal Veteranen AETERNUS präsentieren den neuen Song „Wresting Worm“ aus ihrem kommenden Album „Philosopher“, das am 17. November auf Agonia Records erscheint.

Preorders: https://aeternus-philosopher.com/

Info:

„Philosopher“ was recorded, produced & mixed by the band & Herbrand Larsen at Conclave & Earshot Studios (Immortal, Enslaved) and mastered by Lawrence Mackrory at Rorysound Studio (Bloodbath, Vomitory). The cover artwork, illustrations and layout was crafted by Mar.A. (Cultes Des Ghoules, Deus Mortem).