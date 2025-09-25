AEPHANEMER :: 2. neue Single von „Utopie“

Am 31. Oktober 2025 veröffentlichen die französischen Melodic Death Metaller AEPHANEMER ihr neues Studioalbum „Utopie“ über Napalm Records. Nach dem zuvor veröffentlichten Album-Opener „La Règle du Jeu“ hat das Trio heute ein Musikvideo zur neuesten Single „Le Cimetière Marin“ vorgestellt.

Album-Preorder: https://lnk.to/AephanemerUtopie/napalmrecords

Zur Unterstützung von „Utopie“ wird die Band Anfang November eine Europatournee mit den Special Guests VALHALORE, DARK OATH und WALDGEFLÜSTER starten.

The band comments:

„Le Cimetière Marin is one of the most distinctive tracks on the album. We aimed to create a truly heroic piece – not in a modern way, but inspired by the way heroism was expressed in classical music centuries ago. Fueled by bold elements from both classical traditions and melodic death metal, it carries a strong, almost epic energy. We’re really eager to bring it to the stage!“