AARA :: Neuer Track zum letzten Album der Triade-Trilogie

Als Krönung ihrer dreiteiligen Interpretation des Gothic-Romans „Melmoth The Wanderer“ von Charles Robert Maturin aus dem 19. Jahrhundert präsentieren die Schweizer Black Metaller AARA den abschließenden Teil der Triade-Trilogie, der am 31. März über Debemur Morti Productions veröffentlicht wird. Der Titel lautet „Triade III: Nyx“ und wurde aufgenommen, gemischt und gemastert in den Chäuer Studios Bärn. Das Cover-Artwork wurde von Michael Handt gemalt und Johnny Warren (MODERN RITES) hat – wie bei allen Alben der Melmoth-Trilogie – das Intro zum Eröffnungstrack geschaffen.

Vocalist and lyricist Fluss narrates:

„‚Nyx‘ stands for the end, and darkness… with the stories of the protagonists coming to a conclusion. Melmoth’s lover ends up in the dungeons of the Inquisition and dies of her grief after the death of the child conceived with Melmoth. But despite all the suffering of the people, Melmoth cannot convince anyone to share the lot of immortality for his soul, and so his time runs out and his existence on earth must end.“