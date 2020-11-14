KATATONIA :: Live Session auf CD, DVD + LP erschienen

Die Schweden KATATONIA haben ihr Album der Lockdown Session, live aus dem Grondahl Studio von Mai 2020, mit Fan Favoriten und der live Premiere dreier Songs aus dem Album “City Burials” am 13.11. veröffentlicht. Erwerben könnt ihr die 20 Tracks als Ltd. Edition 3 Disc (2 CD + DVD) und Doppel LP und Digital: https://katatoniaband.lnk.to/DeadAir

Mit “Lacquer” gibt es zudem einen neuen Track mit Video aus der Live Session bei YouTube zu sehen. www.facebook.com/katatonia

Anders Nyström: “Due to an overwhelming demand, we are proud to confirm that our lockdown livestream from Gröndahl earlier this year will now see a physical release where you can re-experience the #20 most wanted songs exclusively voted by our fans from all around the world. This very special evening of May 9th will forever serve us as a memory of something equally weird as fantastic, so it feels essential to make it available as something you can touch and own forever.”