WINDIR :: Discography wird auf Vinyl erscheinen

Seit Jahrzehnten fordern die Fans eine Vinyl-Veröffentlichung der WINDIR-Alben. Am 5. März 2021 werden die Black-Metal-Klassiker ‘Soknardalr’, ‘Arntor’, ‘1184’ und ‘Likferd’ in einer speziellen, limitierten Holzkiste erhältlich sein, die über Season of Mist veröffentlicht wird. Der ‘Sognametal Legacy’-Kartonsatz ist weltweit streng auf 1184 Exemplare limitiert. https://redirect.season-of-mist.com/windir-1184-box

Jarle Hváll Kvåle, bass guitarist and songwriter of VREID and WINDIR, comments on the release: “I am so happy that we are finally able to do this. There has been such a huge demand to release these albums on vinyl and I really have been looking forward to this day. These records are important cornerstones in our lives and represent a time that was very special to us. It is great to have a strong partner on board, and I am very proud that we can do this together with Season of Mist.”