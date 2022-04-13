WHERE’S MY BIBLE :: 3. Track von kommender EP

Die finnische Death Metal Band WHERE’S MY BIBLE hat ihre dritte Single und ein weiteres Musikvideo “Chapter III: Nest” veröffentlicht. Der Track stammt aus ihrer kommenden EP “Circle”, die am 13. Mai 2022 über Inverse Records erscheinen soll. Die EP wird vier Tracks enthalten und zu jedem Song gibt es ein Musikvideo. https://wheresmybible.bandcamp.com

Singer Jussi Matilainen comments:

“Winter, death, deep end. Story gets to the breakdown. Exhaustion and hopelessness dance around hand in hand and it’s so dark that it’s hard to remember existence of light.

Hope a distant memory and journey so heavy, like something is dragging you. Towards the end…

As a song this is hands down the heaviest and darkest we have gone, which is close to my heart, and I feel like I’m on my area of strength with this one. I have waited releasing this part extremely much and I’m excited to see the reaction.”