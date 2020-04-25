VICTORIA K :: Symphonic Metaler aus Australien mit Debütalbum



Die Australierin VICTORIA K. hat ihr Debütalbum “Essentia” herausgebracht, das am 24. April 2020 bei Rockshots Records erschienen ist. Das Album wurde von Lee Bradshaw produziert und enthält als Special Guest Michalina Malisz (Eluveitie). Zur Feier der Veröffentlichung des Albums stellt Victoria K. ihr neues Musikvideo “Matrix” mit Sheri Vengeance (Black Like Vengeance, ex. Ne Obliviscaris) vor.

Victoria K: “The Matrix is about what the world currently is and to what state it may evolve into due human ignorance and arrogance. As people, we believe we have total control over the natural path of the universe, but in fact, we just become a product of what we put out. Slaves to our own creation and narrative.”