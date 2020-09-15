VARATHRON :: Nächster Song zum “30th anniversary live album”

Die griechischen Black Metaller VARATHRON bringen mit “Flowers Of My Youth” einen weiteren neuen Titel aus ihrem bevorstehenden Live-Album zum 30. Jahrestag heraus. “Glorification Under The Latin Moon” erscheint am 25. September über Agonia Records. facebook.com/VarathronOfficial/

VARATHRON had this to say about its first live album since its 1988 inception: “During these weird and uncertain days we wish to all our friends, brothers and sisters health and better days to come. In recent years we had the chance to meet wonderful people! We are happy to share with you some important news specially dedicated to you, our supporters and friends: we present to you our new – first time ever – live album! ‘Glorification Under The Latin Moon’ was recorded in Sao Paulo, Brazil, the last show of our 2019 adventure in South America. The album includes a historic setlist with songs since 1988, our latest opus ‘Patriarchs Of Evil’ and ‘His Majesty At The Swamp’ in its entirety. The show was organized by our tour manager and friend Robson Calura and Storm Productions. Lots of thanks to every photographer, engineer and organizer who helped us create something truly special! “.