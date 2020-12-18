VALDAUDR :: Track aus Debüt Album “Drapsdalen”

Die norwegischen Black Metaller VALDAUDR um BLOOD RED THRONE Gitarrist Død haben mit “Liket Skulle Vaert Brent” einen Song aus ihrem Debütalbum “Drapsdalen” veröffentlicht. Das Album erscheint am 26. Februar via Soulseller Records auf CD und digital. Eine Vinyl-Verson ist für den Frühling geplant.

facebook.com/valdaudr / facebook.com/SOULSELLERRECORDS

Info: VALDAUDR roots on the Black Metal project Cobolt 60, which was initiated by guitarist Død (Blood Red Throne, ex-Satyricon) back in 2000. Though the music is a continuation of Cobolt 60, VALDAUDR is something different as new vocalist Vald (also known from his works with Blood Red Throne) has a totally different vocal style and even puts on some clean vocals here and there. It’s still old school and primitive Black Metal, but with some folk elements and epic themes. Think of Darkthrone meets early Ulver meets Primordial! On their debut album “Drapsdalen” Rune Nesse (Taake – live) handled the drums and also took care of the mix.