UNLEASHED :: Neues Lyric-Video

Drei Jahre nach der Veröffentlichung von “The Hunt for White Christ” (2018) kehren die schwedischen Death Metal Legenden UNLEASHED mit ihrem neuen Studioalbum “No Sign of Life” zurück, das am 12. November 2021 über Napalm Records erscheint. Zum neuen Stück “The King Lost His Crown” haben UNLEASHED ein Lyric-Musikvideo veröffentlicht.

Johnny Hedlund on the first single:

“In the aftermath of the battle of Jorsala, where the Midgard Warriors stood victorious, White Christ is now being hunted from the once so holy city. The enemy flees towards the desert, and his armies are about to lose faith in their leader. It seems that the king lost his crown”.