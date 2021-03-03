THULCANDRA :: Neues Livevideo als Vorbote zu 3 Re-Releases

Die deutschen Black Metaller THULCANDRA haben ein neues Livevideo zum Track “Night Eternal” als Vorbote zu den anstehenden Re-Releases veröffentlicht. Ihre ersten drei Alben werden am 23. April bei Napalm Records neu erscheinen. https://www.facebook.com/ThulcandraMetal/

THULCANDRA : “The overall feedback to the just announced vinyl re-releases has been overwhelming! The first edition of all three albums totally sold out within three days. Pick up one of the last vinyls in silver, exclusively available through Napalm Records! In the meantime, we worked hard on our upcoming new album and just finished all songwriting duties. More news, updates and hopefully shows coming soon!”

Fallen Angel’s Dominion and Under A Frozen Sun will be available in the following format:

– LP Gatefold Vinyl Silver – strictly limited to 200 (Napalm Recorrds Mailorder only)

Ascension Lost will be available in the following format:

– 2 LP Gatefold Vinyl Silver – strictly limited to 200 (Napalm Reccords Mailorder only)

All three albums will also be available on bronze vinyl, strictly limited to 100, (THULCANDRA Store only)