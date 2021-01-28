THULCANDRA :: 3 Re-Release und neues Livevideo

Die deutschen Black Metaller THULCANDRA haben ein Livevideo von einem Auftritt 2010 in München veröffentlicht mit dem Titeltrack ihres Debütalbums “Fallen Angel’s Dominion”. Ihre ersten drei Alben werden am 23. April bei Napalm Records veröffentlicht. https://www.facebook.com/ThulcandraMetal/

THULCANDRA on the Re-Releases:

“With sheer endless patience our fans asked constantly for new vinyl editions of our first three albums. While THULCANDRA are working in full swing on the new album, Napalm Records granted our wish to re-release Fallen Angel’s Dominion, Under A Frozen Sun and Ascension Lost as limited editions featuring massive gatefold covers. Since 2010, each record has been ornated and adorned with a grand artwork of Kristian – the Necrolod – Wahlin. To savor each album in its full glory, listen to the music, read through all lyrics and discover each and every detail in those ice cold, freezing and lastly inimitable cover artworks.”

Fallen Angel’s Dominion and Under A Frozen Sun will be available in the following format:

– LP Gatefold Vinyl Silver – strictly limited to 200 (Napalm Recorrds Mailorder only)

Ascension Lost will be available in the following format:

– 2 LP Gatefold Vinyl Silver – strictly limited to 200 (Napalm Reccords Mailorder only)

All three albums will also be available on bronze vinyl, strictly limited to 100, (THULCANDRA Store only)