THOKKIAN VORTEX :: Lyric-Video

Die Black Metal Band THOKKIAN VORTEX hat ein Lyric-Video zum Track “Banishing the Lion of Kutha” veröffentlicht. Der Song stammt vom kommenden Album “Thy Throne is Mine”, welches am 29. Februar bei Non Serviam Records erscheinen wird. https://www.facebook.com/ThokkianVortex/

Mastermind Lord Kaiaphas states: “Thy Throne is Mine is simply the best Black Metal that I’m capable of creating thus far. As a whole, it’s an album with songs that are catchy and memorable. I didn’t want to make an album with every song sounding the same. For the lyrics of Banishing the Lion of Kutha I created a story based on Sumerian and Akkadian mythology. This song has a warlike feeling.”