THEN COMES SILENCE :: Neue Mitglieder und neues Video bei der schwedischen Post Punk Band



“Ritual” ist die 2. Single der schwedischen Post Punk Band THEN COMES SILENCE, dessen neues Album “Machine” am 13. März via Oblivion/SPV erscheinen wird. Nachdem einige Mitglieder der Band getauscht sind, spricht die Band von einem Reboot. https://www.facebook.com/thencomessilence/

The band comments: “We are excited to share this performance and duet song with Karolina Engdahl. The footage of the video was shot in Hamburg in the Summer of 2019.”

“We re-booted the band”, Alex describes it. “The new line-up of THEN COMES SILENCE took the shape of a rock band, more than ever before.”